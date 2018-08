POSTCARDS will be the subject of a meeting at a library.

Elson library’s Hot Topic this month in Gosport is Postcards in the Nursery and is being held by Joy Hammond.

The coffee morning is on Friday, August 24 between 10am and 11am at the library on Chantry Road.

Joy will be talking about the history of children’s postcards including the art work and artists. The event is free and there is no need to book. A cup of tea or coffee is 20p.