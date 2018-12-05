How a Gosport school has become our county’s first ‘Happy School’

A SCHOOL that became Hampshire’s first official ‘Happy School’ this year has reflected on how its new ethos has transformed the atmosphere at the school.

Newtown C of E Primary School in Gosport received the prize for Best School at The News’ We Can Do It awards at South Parade Pier on Monday, for the impact that trying to be a Happy School has had on them.

Deb Nash from Colas, right, presenting the Best School award to Newtown Primary School in Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing

The staff and students have not only been creating positive vibes in the classroom, but also going out into the local community and engaging with as many people as possible.

Headteacher Emma Howlett said: ‘To win the award for Best School is really exciting.

‘This is down to the changes that the staff and students have made to their daily lives – making an effort to be happier and more positive – and I am so proud of every single one of them.

‘We went for the Happy School accreditation because I felt it would be nice to build strong links with the local community, and that is exactly what has happened.

‘It’s not just about getting a piece of paper though – it’s about creating a new environment at the school that our children can take pride in.

‘Watching their transformation has been incredible, from keeping an eye on their own wellbeing to being there for their friends and others at the school.’