How young people can learn more about Gosport’s heritage this summer

A SUMMER scheme is being run for young people to find out more about their town’s history – through the eyes of the people who shaped it.

Hampshire Cultural Trust is running a series of free art workshops in Gosport for young people aged 11-15, giving young people the chance to reinterpret the town’s heritage through art.

The scheme, part of the Heritage Lottery funded My Gosport project, will see two workshops take place at Search in Clarence Road, forming a trail of sculptures around Gosport High Street.

The sculptures will be of the town’s historical figures, from jazz trumpeter and bandleader Nat Gonella to Olympian Roger Black.

The free workshops will be held on August 1-3 and August 8-10, from 10am-4pm.

Deborah Neubauer, head of community at Hampshire Cultural Trust, said: ‘These workshops are a brilliant opportunity for young people to learn about the history of their town and have fun while bringing characters from the past to life.’

Spaces are still available for the free workshops – to find out more and register a place, people can contact Helen Ellis on mygosport2018@gmail.com.