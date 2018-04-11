Human-powered submarine racing to come to Gosport

Have your say

UNIVERSITY teams from around the world will be showcasing the strength of kinetic energy at a human-powered submarine race later this year.

On Wednesday, July 7, QinetiQ’s Ocean Basin in Gosport will be hosting the fourth biennial European International Submarine Races.

The challenge for students is to design, build and race human-powered submarines in a demanding underwater slalom course.

The rules are simple – a scuba diver must be fully enclosed within the hull of the machine, and all propulsive power must come from the diver during the race.

Hosted by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), the event aims to inspire schoolchildren to become more involved in STEM subjects – with an open day held in conjunction with the competition.

So far 18 teams from Europe, the US and Canada have registered for the races and begun building their submarines.

The 2018 races are sponsored by QinetiQ, Defence Equipment & Support, Babcock International and Sea Cadets UK.