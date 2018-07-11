Hundreds stuck on waiting list for Gosport allotments as gardening demand soars

MORE than 200 people are currently sat on a waiting list for allotment spaces in Gosport – but the council has vowed that action will be taken to give them a space for gardening.

At the moment, around 230 people are on the waiting list – with all allotment spaces in the borough currently being used.

There are 10 allotment sites across the borough totalling 1,098 plots, ranging from Wych Lane in Bridgemary to Park Road near Gosport Park.

The Brockhurst Allotments site in Military Road / Station Road has the longest waiting list, with 41 people waiting for a plot.

But with so many people still looking for a place to grow their greens, the council is exploring options for a new allotment site to be set up in the borough, with the Manor Way Sports Field in Lee-on-the-Solent being highlighted.

Deputy leader of Gosport Borough Council and head of the council’s community board, Cllr Graham Burgess, says that the move is an important one to keep the area’s love of gardening alive.

Cllr Burgess said: ‘There are 230 people waiting for allotments at the moment because there’s been such a boom in demand recently.

‘People are looking at what's happening around the world and have decided that they want to grow their own fruit and veg.

‘The result of that is that we as a council will need to provide these allotment spaces for people.’

Currently, the council is looking at making the field half park, half allotments – creating around 60 new plots.

Cllr Burgess said: ‘We’ve had a suggestion to turn the front half into a park and the rear into allotments.

‘There is a demand for both of these things in the area at the moment and I think it would be a great use of a green space like this.

‘It would also mean that the green space is protected from having housing built on it, which is great news.’

Plans are in motion for a consultation to begin soon, with Cllr Burgess hopeful that the new allotments will be built next year.

He said: ‘You can see just how popular these allotments are – this is a great use of the space and I would like to get these plans rolling straight away.’