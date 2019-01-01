Husband calls for the regulation of ‘lethal’ mobility scooters after Gosport wife’s trauma

THE HUSBAND of a pensioner who is now using a wheelchair after she was knocked down by a mobility scooter is calling for a legal framework for the operation of the vehicles.

Annette Yeomans, 77 and from Gosport, was walking on a path towards Stokes Bay Road last month when she was hit by a man on a mobility scooter – and left with multiple leg fractures and needing surgery.

Richard Yeomans said he will be raising issues concerned with the use of the scooters with his MP and the Minister of State for Care, Caroline Dinenage.

He said: ‘After talking to the police I’ve discovered you don’t need a qualification to drive mobility scooters and there is no requirement for insurance.

‘Annette is fortunate that in this case the driver was insured. The accident emphasises the need for change in the regulation of these potentially lethal vehicles.’

Annette was rushed to QA Hospital and had surgery to insert a steel rod into her leg.

Mr Yeomans added: ‘She is recovering slowly and is using a Zimmer frame to shuffle around the house, but cannot walk unaided and has to use a wheelchair if she goes outside.

‘Her leg is still painful and swollen and she is scheduled to see a physiotherapist with a view to starting a programme of rehabilitation.

‘ The prognosis is that it will take a minimum of six months until she is back to normal.’