‘I miss him so much’: Tributes paid to teenage motorcyclist Aaron Bache

EMOTIONAL tributes have been paid to the Gosport teenager who died in a motorbike accident on Thursday.

The motorcyclist who died after a crash in Grange Road on Thursday afternoon has been named by friends and family as Aaron Bache.

Aaron Bache, left, and girlfriend Grace Welton

Those who knew Aaron have told The News of how kind-hearted and polite he was, and how he will be sorely missed by many.

Jimmy McKenzie, 22, is Aaron’s older brother.

He that Aaron’s death has ‘hit hard’ for the whole family.

‘He was my world; my little brother and the guy I did absolutely everything with growing up.

‘We would ride bikes together, we learned to swim together – everything I did, he was by my side.

‘It’s hit hard for all of us, and obviously is still quite raw; I’ve lost a part of me forever, we had such a close bond.

‘I’m devastated, but I couldn’t have asked for a better younger brother and he had a lot of people who loved him.’

Aaron’s girlfriend, 17-year-old Grace Welton, says she is ‘heartbroken’ by his death.

She said: ‘Aaron and I had been dating since June last year – we met while working at Solent Hotel.

‘He was just lovely, there are no other words to describe him. Aaron was a caring person who looked out for everyone around him.

‘I miss him so much.’

Cameron Smith, 17 from Lee-on-the-Solent, was one of Aaron’s best friends.

He said: ‘We had known each other for about nine years after meeting through our older brothers.

‘He was just the most caring guy, so polite and kind – he would do anything to help you out.

‘We would meet up almost every day; even if he had work he would make time to see you.

‘He loved riding his motorbike, but also loved helping out other people. He was a hardworking lad who put his heart and soul into everything he did.

‘Aaron was my best mate, and he always will be. He didn’t deserve to have his life cut short like this.’

Friend Marc Turner, 26 from Lee-on-the-Solent, added: ‘I met Aaron through Cameron.

‘In the short time I knew him he was one of the nicest lads I’ve ever met.

‘I had some great times with him and have some fond memories. May he rest in peace.’

Aaron had formerly studied at Fareham College.

College principal Nigel Duncan has given his condolences to Aaron’s family and friends.

He said: ‘We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of this very tragic accident.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends at this very sad time.’

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover the funeral costs.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to facebook.com/donate/2238676859793883.

