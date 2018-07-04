Importance of youth hailed at open day

Have your say

A STRONG community spirit is the key to getting young people into sports, according to an England international.

International hockey player Jo Hunter lauded praise onto volunteer-run Gosport Hockey Club at an open day last weekend.

The event saw hundreds of young people try their hand at hockey, with the chance to sign up for the club.

Jo Hunter believes that community clubs such as Gosport are the key to realising the potential of young people.

She said: ‘‘Community hockey clubs like Gosport are so important and being here is like a trip down memory lane. As soon as I met the volunteers it felt like a family club.

‘This is exactly how I started; I started at school and at Aylesbury Hockey Club which has a similar feel.

‘Hockey clubs rely on volunteers and Gosport has a great community that supports the club brilliantly.

‘The youngsters and teams throughout the ranks are lucky to have the supportive network that you have in place here, it’s great.’

For more information about Gosport Borough Hockey Club, go to gosportboroughhockeyclub.com