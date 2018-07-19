IN PICTURES: Beautiful tributes as funeral is held for ‘lovely’ Leo in Gosport 

Family and friends of Leo Burton paid tribute to the ‘lovely’ boy who ‘threw himself at life’ at his funeral yesterday.

Forton Road in Gosport was a sea of yellow as his funeral was held – a nod to the eight-year-old’s love of Disney.

Pictures: Malcolm Wells

Our photographer was there as the funeral procession drove through the town, and Leo was carried into the church in his Disney-themed coffin.

