By Kate Smyth, families minister at St Mary’s Church, Alverstoke

We’re really excited that we’ll be running a holiday club for families during half-term.

As I’m the new families minister in Alverstoke, it will be the first one I’ve organised here, but I know the volunteers have lots of experience of working with children and adults.

It will happen on the Wednesday and Thursday of half-term week – February 20 and 21 – and it will take place in St Mary’s parish centre on Green Road. It’s from 10.30am-12.30pm on the Wednesday and 11am-1pm on the Thursday.

Children, parents, carers and grandparents will hear a Bible story presented through a range of fast-moving creative methods.

We also have some amazing crafts prepared and traditional games as well.

Among the stories we’ll be looking at are Jesus and the disciples in the storm one day, and Jesus and the blind beggar the other day.

We aim to introduce Jesus to these families, and to show them the amazing things he did – and that we can put our trust in him today.

Families that want to sign up for either or both days can call me on 07986 009942 – we’ll look forward to seeing you!

If anyone wants to explore more about faith afterwards, we also have an Alpha course coming up.

It’s an easy way to share food together and chat about what we do – or don’t – believe over a number of weeks.

Anyone can come to our introductory evening on February 28, which will be a free fish-and-chip supper, followed by a 20-minute film. It happens from 7pm in the parish centre, and you don’t need to have been to our holiday club.

We’ll be asking people whether there is anything more to life.

All are welcome, without any obligation to return the following week. Just let our parish office know if you can come on 023 9258 0551, and any dietary requirements, and your fish and chips will be served to you.

We think that our Christian faith is worth telling you about – but we’re also really open to hearing your thoughts about faith and religion.

No question will be off limits!

St Mary’s Church is in Green Road, Alverstoke, Gosport. Go to stmarysalverstoke.org.uk.