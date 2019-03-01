Joy as HMS Sultan closure is put on hold

THE future of Gosport’s naval base has been secured for a few more years, it has been confirmed.

HMS Sultan, the Royal Navy’s main engineering training hub, was due to close in 2024, as part of the Ministry of Defence’s ‘A Better Defence Estate’ plan.

But at the House of Commons yesterday, defence minister Tobias Ellwood MP confirmed that the closure of the base will be delayed until no earlier than 2029.

The news comes as a delight to armed forces veterans and politicians in the area, who have fought to keep HMS Sultan open.

Conservative MP for Gosport, Caroline Dinenage, said: ‘I’m delighted that the Ministry of Defence has finally concluded what local people have always known, that closing HMS Sultan would be a huge mistake for the MoD, the Royal Navy and Gosport.

‘This area has a proud history of serving our armed forces and excellent facilities such as these are vital to ensuring our personnel are equipped with the skills they need to defend our country.’

The Gosport MP invited Mr Ellwood to visit HMS Sultan with her back in 2017.

Mike Critchley, a former lieutenant commander from Gosport, says the announcement could be an opportunity to save HMS Sultan from closure permanently.

He said: ‘It’s very good news for Gosport, for engineering and for the Royal Navy.

‘I know the MP has put in a lot of hard work and the fact is this plan makes common sense, while what they announced years ago did not.

‘A lot of work has gone into convincing them that was a mistake. It's a huge site and there’s a lot of activity there.

‘When a government puts something back that far, what they are really saying is “we don’t want to think about this again, we will leave it for another government.”

‘I see that as very long term and I am surprised because they do not make these decisions lightly.’

Meanwhile, the leader of Gosport Borough Council, Councillor Mark Hook, says that the lobbying of the government has proven to be a success.

He said: ‘Thinking about it, we believe it’s a pragmatic decision, based on lobbying by the MP and the local council.

‘It will give them longer now to come to the conclusion that HMS Sultan is needed for military training as well as sustaining the prosperity of the region.

‘We will continue to lobby to save it for good – this announcement gives things a level of surety it remains.

‘The task force will continue to meet and we will continue to meet with the MoD and HMS Sultan.’

Also saved from imminent closure was the HMS Nelson Wardroom in Portsmouth.

The closure has been moved back from 2021 until 2023.

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson said: ‘By providing further clarity on the future of key sites, not only will we protect our national security and support military objectives, but we will provide more stable employment and education opportunities for military families.’