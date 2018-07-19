Leo Burton’s family can now have a ‘fresh start’ thanks to donations

The family of Leo Burton will be able to rebuild following their tragic loss, thanks to the incredible generosity of people in Gosport and the wider area.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family from across the region, covering the costs of the funeral and the headstone.

Candles were lit inside the church for Leo Burton's funeral. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Chris Szach, 38, raised £1,000 through donations from Euro Car Parts in Fareham.

He said: ‘We had donations from people as far out as Hedge End, so this really did hit home for a lot of people.

‘I want to thank everybody who has donated – everybody at Euro Car Parts in Fareham and everyone in the motoring community who has come together for the family like this.’

Family friend Jade Blyth says that the fundraising efforts – including an afternoon at The Fox Tavern – mean that the family can start anew.

She said: ‘The Fox raised £1,147 from the raffle, Queens Social Club raised £927 and the GoFundMe page has raised £3,222.

‘The funeral costs and the headstone have been mostly covered and the family will also have some money for the fresh start that they desperately need.

‘Everyone has been so generous and it has been a real light for the family in such a dark time.’

If you would like to donate to Leo’s family, you can go to gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-leo-burton.