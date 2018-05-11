LES BLACKBURN: Pop down for a cuppa and a chat

The Gosport Men’s Shed member says it’s been a busy spring for the Shedders

For the past few weeks a group of Shedders have been finishing off the garden at Alverbridge Nursery laying artificial grass so the children don’t get so dirty playing outside.

The guys had already rebuilt their play house and completed some other tasks given to them by the nursery.

We have promised our neighbours, the charity Marvels and Meltdowns, that their minibus will be one of our next projects.

This will involve fitting out the bus and making it into a sensory space for children.

Now the weather is improving, work can begin on a new shed roof.

Landscaping has been completed at the junction of Clayhall Road and Anglesey Road, in Alverstoke. We are waiting for parts from BT for the refurbishment of the phone box to finish off the project.

It will most likely be used as an information hub for the local community. Let’s wait and see!

One of the shed’s most senior members, Rob Hillier, will be abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for Harbour Cancer Support and a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease charity.

This will take place on May 27. At 83 he said he was up for a bit of a challenge. If anyone wishes to sponsor Rob, email him on robanddot56@gmail.com.

Rehearsals are well underway for the Shed’s second show, on Saturday, June 23. Its theme is old time musicals, with lots of singing, sketches and expected audience participation.

Tickets are £16 and include a two-course meal. To buy, call 07792 51030. We are hoping the audience will get into the spirit of the evening and dress up accordingly.

The Shed Choir is going from strength-to-strength and recently performed for a group in Lee-on-the-Solent, which was enjoyed by all.

Their next public performance will be at the HMS Collingwood Show on June 2. The shed’s newly-formed ukulele band went down well at a packed Three Tuns public house in Elson with a lot of foot tapping going on.

Any retired men over 55 wishing to join the Gosport Shed can pop down to see us at St Vincent’s College, Mill Lane, Monday to Friday from 9am until 4pm. You don’t have to get involved with projects you can just come down for a cuppa and a chat, and put the world to rights.

Alternatively, go to thegosportshed.btck.co.uk.