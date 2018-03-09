LESLIE BLACKBURN: Answering calls for help across the community

The Gosport Shed member looks back over a busy few months

The Gosport Shed has entered it’s fifth year and we now have more than 150 members.

And it’s been a busy start to the year for the Shedders.

Firstly, we answered a call for help from Alverbridge Nursery, in Gosport, to repair an outdoor playhouse and move it to their new premises in South Street.

The Shed is continuing its support at Marvels And Meltdowns, a charity which helps families with children affected by ADHD, autism and SPD.

We do small jobs for them and have replaced the roof of their storage shed.

Recently we answered a call from Gosport Rotary Club to help its members move the charity Harbour Cancer Support from the bus station to its new premises in Stoke Road, which went very smoothly.

A team in the workshop are busy completing the scoreboards for Crofton and Bridgemary Bowls Club, as well as making some replica shot gauges for the Mary Rose Museum.

The choir is busy rehearsing new songs for the year and for another fundraising show on June 23.

This will be themed on old time music hall.

To keep the members busy a ukelele band was formed by Shed member Les Taylor. Within a few hours it inspired 15 Shedders to get plucking. Through project Oarsome a few Shedders are taking to the water rowing on Forton creek.

The Gosport Shed was very fortunate to get a £300 donation from ASDA Gosport thanks to Rachael Webber, their community champion, and this went to help fund the Shed Christmas dinner.

The Shed is very grateful to Les and Lyn Heyhoe for supporting the Shed through their forthcoming fundraising events in 2018.

We at the Gosport Shed are always keen to build our membership with those wishing to get involved with projects or just simply enjoy companionship with tea and a biscuit.

We are open 9am until 4pm, Monday to Friday at St Vincent College, Mill Lane, Gosport. For more information call 07852 452664.