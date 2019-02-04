Man arrested after car crashes into Gosport library

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after a car crashed into the front of a library in Gosport.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place yesterday at Bridgemary Library around 5.15pm.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are investigating an incident in which a Ford Focus was driven into the front of Bridgemary Library on Brewers Lane, Gosport.

‘It was reported that a man then entered the building but nothing has been reported stolen.

‘The building sustained front end damage as a result of the collision.

‘A 33-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190041331.