A MAN has been charged with a string of bike thefts in Gosport.

Grant Brent Hansen, 41, of no fixed address in Gosport has been charged with five offences of theft of a pedal cycle.

Police received reports of bikes being stolen on Friday, January 25 on Mill Lane, Wednesday, February 13 on Gosport High Street, Thursday, February 21 on Dock Road, Saturda, February 23 on Mumby Road and Tuesda,y February 26 on Mumby Road.

He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court.