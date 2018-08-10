Man cut free from car after wall crash in Gosport

A man had to be cut free from a car after it crashed into a wall in Gosport last night.

Four other people were in the vehicle when the incident happened in Whiteacres Close at about midnight last night.

Fire crews from Gosport and Fareham fire stations were called out shortly after 11.45pm.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the man was cut free from the car and handed over in the care of paramedics.

The four other people in the car were able to get out on their own.

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Firefighters at the scene in Gosport last night