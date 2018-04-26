Man set for gruelling 260-mile challenge

A GOSPORT man has set himself a mammoth challenge of scooting from Manchester to Lee-On-Solent for charity.

Alan Parr, 55, will start his 260-mile journey on May 21st, and it’s all in aid of the Stroke Association.

The six-day challenge will see Alan set off from his parent’s home in Manchester, and ride a kick scooter ay back to the south to raise awareness of Make May Purple for Stroke.

The charity is encouraging people to get involved in purple-themed fundraising to show their support for stroke survivors.

The cause is something very close to Alan’s heart.

He was inspired to take on the challenge after both of his parents had a stroke.

He praised the ‘great support’ offered by the organisation, who also assisted his friend who suffered a stroke.

Alan said: ‘There might have been different outcomes for my parents if it was not for the Stroke Association who do such an amazing job in supporting stroke survivors in their life after stroke.

‘In January my work colleague also went on to have a stroke, but has thankfully made a good recovery thanks to the Stroke Association’s great research and rehabilitation work.

‘I have never done anything as tough as this and my fiancé Joanne thinks I am mad.

‘I know it’s going to be tough, but considering what my parents have been through, a few aches and pains is nothing.

‘It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of stroke, inspire other survivors and give back to a very worthwhile cause.’

Tammy Angus of the Stroke Association said: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to Alan for taking on this gruelling challenge to help raise funds for people affected by stroke.’

To sponsor Alan, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/AlanParr79