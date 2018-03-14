Minister to visit to see learning and training

A TOP minister was due to visit St Vincent College in Gosport today.

Anne Milton MP, minister of state for skills at the Department of Education, will also pay a visit to the multi-million pound Solent Enterprise Zone, at Daedalus, with Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage.

The minister will also visit Gomer Junior School to see its award-nominated approach towards Stem and digital.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms Dinenage said: ‘It is great that the minister has the opportunity to learn more about the exciting and unique ways we are training our workforce to address the skills shortfall.

‘I’ve been blown away by the excitement and enthusiasm from both pupils and staff during my own visits.

‘I’m delighted the minister will be able to see this for herself, with a view to how it can be replicated in other training programmes.’

Ms Milton will also visit the Civil Engineering Training Centre during the visit.