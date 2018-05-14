Missing girl Katrice Lee’s dad make ‘nightmare’ return

The dad of a girl who vanished on her second birthday more than 36 years ago has said returning to the country from where she vanished was a ‘nightmare’.

Richie Lee, 68, spoke out as a major search got under way in Germany last week for his daughter Katrice Lee.

The toddler vanished on November 28 in Paderborn, West Germany, in 1981 when shopping with her Gosport-based mother Sharon.

Speaking to The News’ sister paper the Hartlepool Mail, Richie said returning to Germany for the first time since 2012 was painful. He said: ‘It was just walking back into a nightmare.’

Royal Military Police are re-investigating the disappearance.