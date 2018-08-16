Mobility stores looks to grow its award collection 

A MOBILITY store that scooped accolades at The News’ Business Excellence Awards is hoping to add to its collection.

Solent Mobility, in High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, has seen its directors Jamie Watts and Ben Watts short-listed for Store Manager of the Year at the Access & Mobility Professional (AMP) Awards.

A Facebook post said: ‘Everyone is fully supportive and excited for the pair, who have this year taken over the day-to-day running of the business from parents and fellow directors Mick and Debbie Watts. They have been working extremely hard and have been dedicated to making their own mark.’

The AMP awards will take place in October.

Solent Mobility won Customer Service and Retailer of the Year at The News’ awards in February.