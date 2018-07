GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage will be mixing big political issues with Big Macs at her surgery event later this month.

The MP is going to be holding a drop-in surgery for constituents at the McDonald’s in Gosport High Street on Friday, July 13, from 11.30am-1pm.

Residents are welcome to come and chat to the MP about both national and local issues, with no need for people to book an appointment in advance.