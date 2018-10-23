MP says get your flu jabs while you can

AN MP is urging those in her constituency who are at risk of developing health problems if they catch flu, to get their free NHS vaccination before the cold weather bites.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage is making the call after stating that more than 158,000 people missed out on protection last year across Hampshire and many of those will have caught the virus and needed NHS treatment as a result.

The MP said: ‘Catching the flu is miserable for any of us, but if you’re older or have existing health problems, it can lead to a serious health risk.

‘As an asthma sufferer, I know the risks of complications as a result of getting the flu virus can be higher, that's why I would urge everyone who is entitled to a free flu jab to make sure they take it up this winter.’

Last year seasonal flu put a strain on all parts of the NHS, with the proportion of peak-period GP appointments and 111 calls related to flu around double the previous year.