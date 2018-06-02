MP urges to follow in suffragette footsteps

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage is encouraging people to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

On Sunday, June 10, women and girls across the UK will be following the footsteps of the suffragettes in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.

To create a sea of colours, participants are encouraged to dress in green, white or violet, the colours of the suffragette movement.

One hundred female artists have also been commissioned to create 100 centenary banners.

Now, the Gosport MP is urging women in the town to get behind the suffragette celebrations.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It is important to mark this historic event, to see how far women’s rights have progressed within 100 years. I am incredibly proud that women are increasingly represented in politics at every level.

‘This event provides an opportunity to join the festivities – to not only celebrate the women of the past, but also how far we have come and what we have achieved.’