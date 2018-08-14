National BMX competition is coming to Gosport next weekend

THE hottest BMX talent from across the country will be gathering in Gosport next weekend for a national competition.

The Gosport BMX track in Alver Valley will be playing host to the HSBC National BMX round on August bank holiday weekend, with riders of all ages coming to the town to try and take home the trophy.

This will be the second time that the BMX track has held the event – but the first time on the new track, which was revamped last year.

Club chairman Stuart Catford believes that this renovation is the main reason why the event was given the green light.

He said: ‘We wouldn’t be able to host the HSBC National BMX event if it wasn’t for the amazing facility that we have.

‘There was a high demand for a race here in the south and our track fit the bill perfectly.

‘This is the second time we’ve hosted the event; we had one on the old track but this new one is at a European standard.’

It is expected that almost 1,000 riders will be taking part over the course of the weekend, with HMS Sultan’s field being used as a campsite.

Stuart said: 'It’s definitely a big event and it’s free to enter, so people can just turn up and compete on the day.

‘This will be a nice and colourful event that will really help put Gosport on the BMX map – Sir Chris Hoy actually started out on a BMX so there’s a great future for top talent.

‘BMX has really been taking off over the past few years and it’s great that the town can be part of that resurgence.’