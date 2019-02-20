New Food Warehouse store goes down a treat with Gosport shoppers

A HUGE new store has created 30 jobs and a great deal of excitement in the surrounding area.

Food Warehouse was the latest store to open at the Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Gosport, opening its doors to hundreds of keen shoppers yesterday morning.

Pictured is: Kelly Blunden (37) from Gosport, with her daughter Naomi Milton (2). Picture: Sarah Standing (190219-9600)

Visitors have praised the store’s immense size – standing at 8,683sq ft – as well as the competitive prices and variety of products.

David Irvine, 71 from Bridgemary, said: ‘I think it’s fantastic – it really adds to the bank of new shops in the complex, which is in walking distance for my wife and I.

‘We weren’t expecting it to be quite that large when we went in, and the range of products is wonderful. It felt like they had everything.

‘The prices are very competitive too – we will certainly be going back again.’

Store manager Kevin Owens said: ‘Our opening day has been great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of Gosport to our brand new store.’

Operations director Kristian Barrett added: ‘We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Gosport.

‘The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.’