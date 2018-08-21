New hair and beauty salon is a dream come true for these military wives  

TWO military wives have teamed up to fulfil their dream – opening a hair and beauty salon.

Flutter By Stacey, in Forton Road, Gosport, opened last month and the pair say they have been welcomed by the Gosport community.

Friends Stacey McCulloch and Lisa Leclerc, who met while their husbands were stationed at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, have gone into business, transforming the former vape shop into their salon.

They have teamed up with beautician Paula Price, who they met through her mobile beauty work.

Stacey, 30, said: ‘It is like a dream come true. It is what I have always wanted to do.

‘It is quite overwhelming but I have had lots of support and I have Lisa with me – it’s cheesy, but I couldn’t have done it without her.’

Lisa, 31, said: ‘It is so good to have the salon.

‘I am originally from here, I grew up on Hayling Island so for me it’s like coming home.

‘All my friends and family have been so supportive.’

Stacey and Lisa, a busy mum of three, met in Cornwall when their husbands Gary and Tom were stationed through their posts as aircraft engineers in the Royal Navy.

They were delighted to be reunited when they were both transferred to Gosport.

As Stacey was working at a salon suppliers in Gosport, she met Paula through her mobile beauty work.

When the Forton Road unit became available, Stacey and Lisa decided to take the plunge and go into business, asking Paula – who trades as You Look Fabulous – to come onboard to carry out specialist treatments such as dermaplane facials, ear candling, specialist rejuvenation treatments, skin peeling treatments, plasma pen treatments and much more.

Paula, 51, from Gosport, said: ‘Having the salon as a base has been brilliant.

‘I am part time but every time I come in there’s people who want to know more about the specialist treatments that I do, it’s great.’

Flutter By Stacey will be offering a wide range of services from hair ups to acrylic nails, waxing and tinting, lash lifts and massage therapy, spray tanning and pedicures, plus much more.

They are offering a 10 per cent discount to all military personnel and families.

For more information call (023) 92 582337 or search ‘Flutter By Stacey’ on Facebook.