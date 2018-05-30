New music and movement group for youngsters

Have your say

MARVELS and Meltdowns in Gosport has revealed that a new music and movement group is taking place at its family centre.

The children’s centre, which supports children affected by ADHD, autism and SPD, will be hosting fortnightly Saturday sessions for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The sessions, called Jiggly Wrigglers, take place at the family centre at the St Vincent College Campus in Mill Lane, and will get youngsters up and active.

The next session will be taking place on Saturday, June 9 – to book a place for your child, call the centre on (023) 9260 3625.