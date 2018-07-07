New president takes reins at rotary club

THE 100th president of the Rotary Club of Gosport has taken the helm of the club.

Outgoing president Ray Drake handed over to Mike Pearce at a special installation dinner at Hornet Sailing Club.

As the 100th president, Mike says that the year should be marked with an emphasis on local community events.

For his first official duty, Mike presented a cheque for £250 to the mayor of Gosport, Cllr Diane Furlong, which will go to her chosen charities for the year.

The new president has been given the well-wishes of the mayor, district assistant governor John Lovell and the president of Portsmouth and Southsea club, John Bishop.