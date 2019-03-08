Have your say

CAMERACREWS came to Leigh-on-the-Solent this week to film a new episode for a popular BBC series.

Former I'm a Celebrity contestant and DIY SOS host Nick Knowles was spotted on the South Coast yesterday.

Eagle-eyed residents clocked the TV presenter in Leigh-on-the-Solent as well as in Titchfield.

On social media, Nick Knowles confirmed that he was in our area filming for a new series of BBC show Close Calls: On Camera.

Replying to a fan asking why he was in Leigh-on-the-Solent, he tweeted: ‘Filming for a new BBC daytime series of Close Calls - love it here by the sea of a bright blustery day.’

Other people took to social media after spotting the TV presenter in the area.

One person tweeted: ‘As if nick knowles is in titchfield filming for this show ahahah.’

While another said: ‘The one day my mums not working and Nick Knowles has gone into their shop she’s copped.’

The series, which airs on BBC, shows the split-second moments when everyday events are transformed into disasters.

Close Calls: On Camera premiered in 2014.

