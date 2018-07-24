Organiser thankful for Bridgemary Carnival success 

Have your say

THE organiser of a carnival has thanked everyone who helped make this year’s event a success.

Hundreds turned out for this year’s Bridgemary Carnival at the weekend – with a procession providing a beautiful sea of colour through the streets.

The chair of the carnival association, Lesley Ward, thanking those who helped to make it happen.

She said: ‘It was a fabulous day – I’m really appreciative of the amount of work that went into the procession.

‘It was great to see people looking so happy and to hear the whistles and horns makes all of that preparation worthwhile.’

‘Everyone looked amazing in their costumes and it was just a wonderful community day.

‘I want to thank people for making the day such a success; we’ll start on next year’s carnival in September.’