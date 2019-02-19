Outrage after Gosport disabled facility is vandalised

Have your say

FAMILIES of those with disabilities are furious after a facility specifically to cater for their additional needs was vandalised.

The changing places facility at Gosport Discovery Centre is currently out of order after it was targeted by vandals.

Campaigners say that the closure is a big problem, without another facility in the immediate vicinity.

Kirsty Smillie, part of the Changing Places for Gosport group, said: ‘We are very upset and frustrated about this act of mindless vandalism.

‘It is a real shame that this has happened.’

It is not yet known when the facility will be reopened.