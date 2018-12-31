Plaque to ‘hero’ doctor will be unveiled in Gosport next year

A PLAQUE commemorating the life and achievements of a doctor who retired to Lee-on-the-Solent and died in Gosport will be installed in the town, it has been confirmed.

Dr Harry Angelman, the British consultant paediatrician who identified Angelman syndrome, retired in Lee-on-the-Solent and died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in August 1996.

Peter Patterson's son Anthony, who died in 2003. Picture: Steve Reid/Blitz Photography

Angelman syndrome is a condition which affects the nervous system and causes seizures.

Former greengrocer Peter Patterson, from Lee-on-the-Solent, lost his son, Anthony, to Angelman syndrome back in 2003.

He has been campaigning for a long time to get Dr Angelman’s achievements recognised.

Mr Patterson said: ‘The work of Dr Harry Angelman is well-known throughout the world, so this plaque is really great news.

‘It was Dr Angelman’s work that identified my son’s problems – life was much better once we actually knew what was wrong with him.

‘This is something incredibly personal to me and has been a huge part of my life.’

It was by chance that Mr Patterson found out about Dr Angelman living in Lee-on-the-Solent, but has been determined to get a plaque in the town ever since.

He said: ‘Even though Anthony died in 2003, that wasn’t the end of my journey with Angelman syndrome.

‘I couldn’t let this go by without Dr Angelman being recognised somewhere in Gosport – I had so much to thank him for and really wanted his work to be immortalised.

‘Getting a plaque for him has been an uphill battle; my suggestions of having one at Medina Court, where he lived, was refused – but finally we’re getting one at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, the place he died in 1996.’

The plaque will now be unveiled at the War Memorial Hospital on February 15.

It will read: ‘In memory of Dr. Harry Angelman (13 August 1915 – 8 August 1996) a consultant paediatrician who identified Angelman syndrome. He retired in Lee-on-the-Solent and died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.’

Mr Patterson had called upon support from local politicians, including Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, in his attempts to get the plaque made.

She said: ‘I believe that this memorial plaque would be a fitting and appropriate tribute in recognition of this important doctor, a local man whose work had a global impact.’