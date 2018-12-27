Police warn on bank fraud

BOGUS callers pretending to be police officers from Scotland Yard have been targeting elderly residents according to police.

Gosport Police have been alerted to a number of incidents where telephone callers state that their bank account is at risk from fraudulent activity and the victim is then asked to withdraw cash from their bank which is then later collected by a courier.

Action Fraud has given advice on the scams.

- Your bank or the police will never call you to withdraw money or to verify your personal details or PIN by phone or offer to pick up your card by courier.

- Wait five minutes to call your bank as fraudsters may stay on the line after you hang up.

Report incidents to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

