Political row breaks out over the future of Gosport’s boundary wards

GOSPORT Borough Council has made it clear it is not looking to change ward boundaries in the town after the leader of the Liberal Democrats in Gosport called a proposal ‘wrong and underhand.’

Councillors raised concerns after the returning officer, Michael Lawther, asked the new Electoral Task and Finish group to ‘look at the boundaries’ for several wards in a recent council meeting.

The group is set to look at the polling stations in Grange ward and Rowner and Holbrook ward, the council has confirmed.

Expressing concern about the possibility of changing ward boundaries, leader of the Liberal Democrats in Gosport, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, said: 'Cynics might say the ward boundaries are being rearranged to swing the election.

'As far as I know, the next boundary review isn't due until after 2020 - it would be wrong and underhand to instead review them ahead of the upcoming local elections.'

Liberal Democrat Murray Johnston was elected councillor of Rowner and Holbrook by seven votes in the 2018 local election, ousting Conservative Patrick Bergin.

Leader of Gosport Council, Cllr Mark Hook, said: 'It sounds like Peter is playing politics before we have even started.

'A date has not not been set for the first meeting of the group.

'If you look at the make up of the group, the Conservatives are in the minority and the opposition have a majority.

'We will be looking at polling stations, the best places for people to go out and vote. Its important to meet to discuss all of these issues, and we have to have a review of these occasionally.'

Grange Ward and Rowner and Holbrook Ward have two polling stations each, while other wards of a similar size have three polling stations during elections. The council will look at creating new polling stations to accommodate the Alver village re-development.

Councils are able to ask the independent Local Government Boundary Commission to review the wards.