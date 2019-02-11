Portsmouth teens arrested on suspicion of robbery after boy has bike stolen in Gosport 

A PAIR of teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a boy had his bike stolen.

The victim, a 15-year-old, was on his push bike by Gosport ferry terminal at around 7.30pm last Monday when a boy tried to take his bike from him.

The boy was on his bike by Gosport Ferry Terminal when a teenager tried to steal his bike. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He tried to take his bike back and then another boy then came out of the ferry terminal and punched the victim.

The victim ran off and both boys chased him. There was then an altercation on South Street, outside Ellys Wine Store where the victim was pushed over some signage outside the shop.

READ MORE: These are all the businesses that have opened at Gosport’s Brockhurst Gate and the ones still to arrive

The victim then fled to Nelsons bar and called the police.

The two offenders made their escape – one on foot and the other on the stolen bike.

Police Staff Investigator Victoria Lovelock, said: ‘I’d like to speak to any witnesses, including taxi drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

‘I would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered a bike by two youths in the area last Monday.

READ MORE: Here's how GP surgeries responded to being named worst for making appointments in Portsmouth area by their patients

‘I would urge anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101 quoting 44190042596.’

Two boys, one aged 16 and one aged 17, from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190042596.