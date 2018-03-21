Promenade repair work begins in Gosport

Teacher Karen Dight with just some of the disappointed children who will now be deprived of the chance to learn to cycle at St Mary's Catholic School in Anns Hill Road, Gosport Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180313-0311

Heartbreak as eight school bikes stolen

Picture: Paul Riddell

Local fire crews join more than 100 firefighters in tackling large thatch blaze at hotel

0
Have your say

REPAIRS have started on a seawall in Gosport, with plans to re-open the promenade.

The seawall along Stokes Bay, adjacent to the Alverbank East Car Park, was damaged in early January and has been closed off ever since.

Work is expected to take around two weeks, with the footpath behind remaining open to the public.

Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘I’m pleased that the work to this area has started and should be completed swiftly to allow access to this area again. We’d like to thank residents in advance for their co-operation.’

The lower walkway on the Western Promenade remains closed while options for repair are considered.