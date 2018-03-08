Pubs team up for big beach clean

TWO pubs are teaming up for an environmentally-friendly event.

The Seahorse pub on Broadsands Drive, Gosport, and the Fighting Cocks on Clayhall Road, Alverstoke, are encouraging punters to get involved in the Sisters Inn Arms Beach Clean and Social event.

The Seahorse pub in Gomer, Gosport. Picture: Steve Reid

On March 31, from 11am-12.30pm, customers and eco-warriors will gather to support the local community drive to rid Stokes Bay beach of plastic. Teams from both pubs plan to focus on the middle section of Stokes Bay, between both popular venues.

On the group’s Facebook page, they prepare volunteers to work hard — warning them that there will be less surface rubbish in the area.

The pubs are urging punters to get involved in helping to get rid of ear bud sticks, broken pen lids, yards of plastic, fishing wire, polystyrene and any other unwated rubbish hidden beneath the vast pebbles.