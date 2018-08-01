Round-the-world boat being repaired in Gosport after hull was pierced

A BOAT being primed for an around-the-world attempt has been forced into the workshop for repairs after the hull was damaged.

Alex Alley’s Pixel Flyer was hit and holed while docked in a marina – meaning that a section of the core had to be replaced.

The vessel is currently out of the water at Endeavour Quays, Gosport, as repair work begins.

The team behind the boat says that the repair will be ‘unnoticable’ once done – though it will take another week or so to build up the filler and paint layers.

While out of the water, the boat will also have work done on the shaft seals, rudders and keel bulb.

Alex will set off on his round-the-world attempt in 13 weeks’ time.