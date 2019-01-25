Royal Navy officially opens new chapel in Gosport base

A SPECIAL service has been held by the Royal Navy to dedicate a new chapel for worshippers in Gosport.

HMS Sultan’s chaplaincy building will now have a dedicated site for Sunday services, with plans already in motion for mid-week services to also be held during term time.

It is hoped that having a chapel facility on the working side of the site will make the prayer space more accessible to those undertaking training.

The chaplaincy already offers a popular ‘bacon buttie’ morning on Tuesdays, as well as a relaxation space, tea and coffee, recreational games and reading material.

The Chaplain of the Fleet (COTF), the venerable Martyn Gough, was the guest of honour as the chapel was officially opened.

Reverend David Conroy says that the new chapel will make a big difference to the spiritual side of HMS Sultan.

He explained: ‘The chapel at the heart of the chaplaincy goes a long way to meeting the spiritual needs of the whole establishment.

‘It’s particularly special because the area was prepared and painted by a group of trainee volunteers, under the watchful eye of WO Jewel and PO Davies, so I would like to thank them and everyone else who helped.’