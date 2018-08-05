Sea cadets get stuck into STEM at Sultan

SEA cadets from across the UK have gathered in Gosport for a week of science, technology, engineering and maths at the HMS Sultan Sea Cadets Engineering Summer Camp.

A total of 24 cadets between the ages of 14 and 18 were given a hands-on experience at the naval base, with trips to HMS Dragon and HMS Westminster, a number of workshops and a special passing out parade.

Cadet Titania Whitam from Hull-based unit TS Iron Duke was presented with a special prize as the group’s top performer.

Visit liaison officer, Lieutenant Commander Doug Ritchie, said: ‘This was a fantastic event which brought the National Sea Cadet Organisation and the Royal Navy together under the Year of Engineer banner.

‘It is hoped this event will become an enduring annual engagement which will continue to support and showcase the Royal Navy’s commitment towards inspiring young people to get into engineering.’