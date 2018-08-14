Secrets of old Gosport house will be revealed

THE fascinating tales of people who lived in a famous Gosport house will be revealed by a historian next month.

On Tuesday, September 11, historian Malcolm Stevens will reveal the secrets of Bury House, dating back to the 1970s.

The event, taking place in the council chamber at Gosport Town Hall, will start at 2.30pm, raising money for the Mayor’s charities.

Mayor of Gosport Cllr Diane Furlong said: ‘Malcolm has done a lot of research into the interesting history of the people who have lived in Bury House and I’m sure those coming along will find it informative to hear his tales of times past.’

Tickets cost £6 – to book call (023) 9254 5201.