Shining success for brass band

A brass band is celebrating a sudden surge in competition success, after winning two events in the space of three weeks.

Gosport Solent Brass Band won the ODBBA Winter Contest in Oxford at the end of February, before coming first at a regional competition in Torquay a few weeks later – qualifying the band for the national championships later this year.

The band is relatively new compared to established groups, having been founded only six years ago.

Band secretary Nat Barnes says that everyone involved is chuffed with the results, which have helped to put the band on the map.

She said: ‘There are about 30 of us in total, and everyone is so thrilled with how things have been going.

‘We are really pleased to be representing Gosport and are now going to the national championships, which should help put the town on the map. That is a great feeling.

‘All of us are passionate about music and enjoy performing alongside one another, and to be promoting Gosport’s music scene at the same time.’

The National Brass Band Championship will be taking place on September 15.