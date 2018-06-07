Six Gosport neighbours celebrate shock postcode lottery win

Have your say

SIX lucky neighbours are celebrating after becoming the latest to win the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Five of the Naish Drive residents have won a £1,000 each, while the sixth has doubled their winning to a £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets on the daily draw.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt broke the news to the lucky winners. She said: ‘I’m thrilled for our winners in Gosport today and hope they have a grand time spending their prize! Sign up to play and it could be your postcode next.’

The winners all play with the postcode PO12 4AP.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £310m to date for 4,000 good causes across the globe.

Marvels and Meltdowns, in Gosport, is one good cause close to the winners that has benefited from player’s support.

The group received £3,896.23 last year to expand its support group for parents with autistic children.

