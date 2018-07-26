Supermarket re-opens after refurbisment

ALDI re-opened one of its stores yesterday after a refurbishment.

The supermarket’s branch on Mumby Road, in Gosport, has a more customer-focused layout and was based on feedback from its shoppers.

Manager Mark Morrill, said: ‘The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

‘We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.’