Supermarket refurbishment in Gosport creates jobs

A REFURBISHMENT at a budget supermarket not only gave the place a fresh look, it also created two jobs.

Aldi, in Mumby Road, Gosport, reopened at the end of last month. The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service across the UK, based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The store employs 22 people and the refurbishment has created an additional two jobs.

Store manager, Mark Morrill, said: ‘The store is looking fantastic. We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.’

The Aldi store in West Street, Fareham, is also currently undergoing a refurbishment. It is due to reopen on August 30.