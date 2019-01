SAILORS are being invited to take part in a charity pursuit.

The Nab Tower Pursuit, Gosport Marine Scene’s annual charity event, is for sailing yachts of all different shapes and sizes.

It runs on June 15 this year, and is open to all. It raises cash for Marine Futures which aims to fund 10 young Gosport people each year to experience the fun and challenges of sailing a 60-foot sail training yacht,

See gosportmarinescene.com/events/nab-tower-pursuit-2019