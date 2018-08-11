Talent wanted for pub open mic nights

A PUB in Lee-on-the-Solent is looking for talented performers from the surrounding area to add some flair to the venue’s open mic nights.

The Wyvern in Common Barn Lane is on the hunt for professional singers, musicians and comedians for the open mic nights, which take place at the pub every Tuesday at 8.30pm.

Everyone who performs in the open mic nights will be given a free pint by the pub, which claims that there is the potential to get a paid gig in the future.

Anyone who is interested can contact the pub by calling (023) 9255 2375, or go to The Wyvern’s Facebook page.