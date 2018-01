Have your say

COUNCIL officers in Gosport are unable to use computers today after a technical problem.

Residents have been warned it may affect the service they received.

A statement on Twitter said: ‘Council staff are currently unable to use their computer systems, because of a technical problem outside our control.

‘We’re sorry, but this may affect the service you receive.

‘We hope to have an update soon. Please continue to use our online services, call us or visit us.’