Teenager denies murdering Gosport academic 

A TEENAGE boy has denied the murder of a university academic.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Winchester Crown Court this morning accused over the death of Dr Barry Hounsome.

Police outside the house in Southcroft Road in October 'Picture: Sarah Standing (180805-7978)

Dr Hounsome died from a head injury following an incident at his home in Southcroft Road, Gosport, on Monday, October 29.

The 54-year-old was an academic who had carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease and had previously worked at Southampton and Bangor universities.

He lived at the property with his wife Natalia, who is originally from Russia and works at Brighton and Sussex Medical School as a senior lecturer in global health economics.

Judge Keith Cutler remanded the boy in custody.

He said: ‘Your case will now be adjourned to the trial date.’

A trial date has been set for May 1.